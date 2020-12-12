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The Fallout: Supreme Court Dismisses Texas Suit
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80 views • December 12, 2020
UPDATE: Just Removed from YT. It took some time they called it SPAM. Seriously? We all know how Trump and his lawyers have been filing lawsuit after lawsuit. By now, you probabaly know about the dismissal of the Texas Supreme Court Lawsuit and the voting fraud. Here, I research MSM's headlines to review the fallout and the influence on cognitive dissonance that is rampant in the USA today on political issues.
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