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What's Really Coming (FULL SERIES) [E511 Ministries]
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119 views • May 25, 2020
Although I don't necessarily agree with all of the talking-points and/or conclusions arrived at by E511 Ministries (and others who hold similar views, such as Probably Alexandra, et al.), I do think that examining their take on things serves to give much food for thought, and insight into possibilities as to how Bible prophecy may play out.
Always take things with a grain of salt, give credit where it is due, and glory to the Lord Jesus Christ forever.
Zeitgeist Refuted: https://www.brighteon.com/dbaa8b95-0917-4f12-a491-368e8d50587e
David Icke Debunked (full 2.5 hour movie) [Chris White]: https://www.brighteon.com/bad8340b-bc60-4ff9-9de2-0a73fda8303e
Debunking Jordan Maxwell The Movie (full video) [Chris White]: https://www.brighteon.com/73c17ecb-7964-42a4-a627-eb28a144710d
Jordan Maxwell Refuted (full) [Ben Stanhope]: https://www.brighteon.com/a8b93077-e7ce-466d-8b16-dab7c1937b25
Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Always take things with a grain of salt, give credit where it is due, and glory to the Lord Jesus Christ forever.
Zeitgeist Refuted: https://www.brighteon.com/dbaa8b95-0917-4f12-a491-368e8d50587e
David Icke Debunked (full 2.5 hour movie) [Chris White]: https://www.brighteon.com/bad8340b-bc60-4ff9-9de2-0a73fda8303e
Debunking Jordan Maxwell The Movie (full video) [Chris White]: https://www.brighteon.com/73c17ecb-7964-42a4-a627-eb28a144710d
Jordan Maxwell Refuted (full) [Ben Stanhope]: https://www.brighteon.com/a8b93077-e7ce-466d-8b16-dab7c1937b25
Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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