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Ever wonder about those who talk a big game but fold under pressure? This song calls out the 'T-A-C-O Tuesday' mentality, where bold declarations turn into timid retreats. From bar room screens to dusty roads, it's a critique of empty promises and a lack of conviction. Are we truly getting the courage we deserve?