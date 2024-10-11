FEMA’S FINANCIAL FIASCO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FEMA is embroiled in controversy after DHS Secretary Mayorkas made the shocking admission concerning the lack of funds the organization has left to deal with the recent hurricane relief. Jefferey breaks down where these billions of dollars have been spent, and why there are still $7 billion of untapped funds essentially frozen.
#FEMA #AlejandroMayorkas