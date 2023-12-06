SHaDoWCa7 sings • May It Be • Lord of the Rings (Enya)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on December 9, 2013.
Below is her original description:
"Per request, I am covering 'May It Be' by Enya from Lord of the Rings. I hope you like it. :) I am playing guitar and singing 3-part harmony."
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: May It Be
May it be an evening star shines down upon you.
May it be when darkness falls your heart will be true.
You walk a lonely road.
Oh how far you are from home.
Mornie utulie (Darkness has come)
Believe and you will find your way.
Mornie alantie (Darkness has fallen)
A promise lives within you now.
May it be the shadow's call will fly away.
May it be you journey on to light their day.
When the night is overcome,
You may rise to find the sun.
