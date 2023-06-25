Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Subject Lines: The Dark Side of the Sun: How UV Rays are Secretly killing Your Skin Cells
channel image
Affiliate marketer
0 Subscribers
25 views
Published Sunday

The Silent Killer: How the Sun is Slowly Destroying Your Skin

The Surprising Ingredient That's Causing Your Crusty Cheeto Skin

Celebrity beauty experts are shocked by how real this new “anti-aging” self tanner looks…

Because it’s turning women from pasty pale to Mediterranean bronze in 8 minutes…

Without the orangey, streaky messs….

It’s 100% blotch proof…

Sweat proof…

And NEVER orange.

So even if you’ve never tried self tanner…or always been pale as a ghost…

Anyone can use it to look flawless in 8 minutes.

It works so well because it doesn’t use alcohol or perfumes like most tanners…

Those ingredients dry out the skin.. and make you look like a crusty orange cheeto.

But THIS one uses 14 all-natural extracts instead…

That adapts to your unique skin tone…select this link and open in chrome https://is.gd/Qgyttu

Keywords
skincarecreambeautiful looking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket