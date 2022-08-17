The Looming World Food Crisis – Prof. Don Huber, Plant Scientist And Biowarfare Expert

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Dr. Don M. Huber is Professor Emeritus of Plant Pathology at Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN. He is also a colonel (US Army, retired) and a graduate of the US Army Command & General Staff College and Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He retired in 1995 as Associate Director of the Armed Forces Medical Intelligence Center (Colonel) after 41+ years of active and reserve military service. Dr. Huber is an active scientific reviewer; international research cooperator with projects in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and Russia; and a consultant to academia, industry, and government. He is author or co-author of over 300 journal articles, Experiment Station Bulletins, research presentations, book chapters and review articles; 3 books, and 84 special invited publications.