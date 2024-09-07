Dr. Wallach: Not Coincidence or Genetics: Nutrition's Critical Role in Child Development DWD 9/5/24

Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:





Why In vitro and childhood illness is NOT genetically transmitted and how parents need to take responsibility for their children's health and development by proper supplementation with all 90 essential nutrients prior to the conception of the child, Dr. Wallach will highlight how illness is prevented and may even mention his landmark court cases that were won to force baby formula manufacturers to put important nutrients in their products to save and bring healthy lives.

So tune in!!!!





The 90 Essential Nutrients: The Healthy Body Start Pak!

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/healthy-body-start-pak-2-0-liquid-212-detail?uid=102731242





Kid's Toddy™ - 32 fl oz

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/kids-toddy-32-fl-oz-4-bottles-detail?uid=102731242





KidSprinklz Watermelon Mist - Multi-Vitamin Powder

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/tangy-tangerine/kidsprinklz-watermelon-mist-multi-vitamin-powder-detail?uid=102731242





Ultimate EFA Plus™ - 90 soft gels

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-efa-plus-90-soft-gels-detail?uid=102731242





Ultimate Selenium™ - 90 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules-detail?uid=102731242





Dr. Wallach's Books

https://www.drjwallach.com/Scripts/default.asp

order by phone call (619) 420-2435 or toll free 1 800 755 4656 Mon through Fri 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.





STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





🌻To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





🌻Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





🌻Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com





🌻Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





🌻 Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





🌻 Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





🌻 Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





🌻Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews





🌻Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠





🌻Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews





🌻Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc





🌻iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/





🌻Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

⁠

🌻Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

⁠

🌻CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

⁠

🌻Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠

⁠🌻Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





🌻Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





🌻Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc





🌻TikTok

@DailywithDoc





🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION #KIDNEYHEALTH

#DrJoelWallach #BenFuchs #CriticalHealthNews #Nutrition #Coast2CoastAM #PHARMACISTBEN