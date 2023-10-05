Create New Account
Disgraced Kevin McCarthy LOSES Speakership Victory: Matt Gaetz Forces Motion To Vacate The Chair
Published 21 hours ago

Stew Peters Show


Oct 4, 2023


Kevin McCarthy was a weak speaker who cared more about fame than meeting the expectations of the American people.

Noel Fritsch, publisher of the National File, joins Stew to talk about the fallout from the ouster of Kevin McCarthy at the hands of Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The DOJ has been weaponized and the next Speaker must stop Jack Smith and his witch hunt against President Donald Trump.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3n0b11-disgraced-kevin-mccarthy-loses-speakership-victory-matt-gaetz-forces-motion.html

