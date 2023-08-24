Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The dog was drowning in the swamp and howling for help. Just look who came to her rescue!
channel image
High Hopes
2735 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
172 views
Published Yesterday

Save Animals


Jan 27, 2023


In our videos, we often highlight the rescue of animals after unfair or even cruel treatment of them by people. But the danger comes not only from them, nature itself often throws us unpleasant surprises.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btieZc4k-BI

Keywords
dogswamprescuedrowningsave animalshowling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket