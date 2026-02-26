The Situation in Mexico Sent Me Down a 500-Year Rabbit Hole Nobody Talks About

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something strange happened while I was looking into what's going on in Mexico right now.
I started pulling on one thread — and ended up five hundred years back, staring at documents, old maps, and heraldic records that nobody seems to talk about.
A lake city called "Great Venice." A cartographer who said Marco Polo already described it in the 13th century. A double-headed symbol found on homes across an entire continent, origin unknown. And the family of its last ruler — still listed in European nobility today.
None of this is hidden. It's all in the official records.
