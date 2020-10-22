The Serpent and the Pulpit. Glenn Summerford, A true story of injustice and corruption! FREE GLENN SUMMERFORD!!!

Glenn Summerford was convicted of attempted murder in 1992. During his trial he was not allowed testimony from his witnesses and was given the outlandish sentence of 99 years with no chance of parole. Today incarcerated in Alabama his prison record shows First Degree Murder. How was it changed? How can he be serving for murder when his wife is still in the land of the living? I have asked the Governor of Alabama but she does not respond! He has served nearly 3 decades in an Alabama correctional facility. He is now 76 years old and needs to be pardoned to spend what time he has left with his family. I played the part of Glenn, not knowing the real circumstances of his history on Animal Planet in 2004. After reading a book on his story by Thomas Burton called "Serpent and the Spirit." I believe he is innocent, not the monster I portrayed him! I am hoping for an outcry from the public to free GLENN SUMMERFORD!