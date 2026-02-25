Is Romans 10:10 an After-Report? (Leviticus) | "Heart + Unto" study in the KJB Video #3/40

This is Video #3 in our massive 40-part King James Bible study series testing the 'Heart + Unto' doctrine. Robert Breaker teaches that 'unto' in Romans 10:10 simply means an 'after-report' of salvation (The Cookie Analogy). Today, we examine the book of Leviticus to see how the AV 1611 uses these words. Does the Holy Spirit use 'unto' to describe looking back at the past, or as a forward action required by God? I mean logically, it's the latter but let's check the Book.





Thank you, Lord, for guiding this study. I also want to credit men like Ed Carson for their inspiration, and the translators of the King James Bible, whose faithful work provides the exact words needed to prove the truth of Your Book.





https://www.purebiblesearch.com/