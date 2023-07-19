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💪The Fearless Leader 💥 Elon Musk's Unconventional Approach to Decision Making - David Martin
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131 views • July 19, 2023

London Real


July 19, 2023


🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/dr-david-e-martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/

🤝 The Investment Club: https://londonreal.tv/club

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🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream


Back in 2020, we were one of the few platforms that questioned the mainstream narrative and continued to speak with experts and insiders that had important information we felt the public needed to hear.


One of those people was Dr. David E. Martin, the professor, researcher and author who many of you will remember as the star of the groundbreaking documentary Plandemic 2. That film was livestreamed here on our Digital Freedom Platform to over two million viewers, becoming the largest live broadcast of a documentary film in human history.


🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal

▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes


🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible


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LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest


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DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/-H-NyB2Yalo

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elon muskleadershiplondon realdecision makingdavid martinfearless leaderunconventional approach
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