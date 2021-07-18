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UK - Lawyer Provides Criminal Liability Notices To Covid Vax Centres For Administering The Jabs Without Obtaining Full Informed Consent
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562 views • July 18, 2021
UK - LAWYER PROVIDES CRIMINAL LIABILITY NOTICES TO COVID VACCINATION CENTERS FOR ADMINISTERING THE VACCINE WITHOUT OBTAINING FULL INFORMED CONSENT
UK attorney Anna de Buisseret today announced the delivery of Liability Notices to COVID-19 clinics and individuals administering the experimental biological agent known as the 'COVID-19 vaccine' without obtaining freely given fully informed consent. in accordance with the Nuremberg Code and UK and international law.
"COVID vaccines are experimental and are still in a phase 3 clinical trial," she explained from Buisseret. “Therefore, the Nuremberg Code applies. The one who vaccinates MUST obtain the fully informed consent of the people given freely. All PHYSICAL RISKS must be clarified to them and an individual risk assessment must be carried out ”.
UK attorney Anna de Buisseret today announced the delivery of Liability Notices to COVID-19 clinics and individuals administering the experimental biological agent known as the 'COVID-19 vaccine' without obtaining freely given fully informed consent. in accordance with the Nuremberg Code and UK and international law.
"COVID vaccines are experimental and are still in a phase 3 clinical trial," she explained from Buisseret. “Therefore, the Nuremberg Code applies. The one who vaccinates MUST obtain the fully informed consent of the people given freely. All PHYSICAL RISKS must be clarified to them and an individual risk assessment must be carried out ”.
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