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SCET-49, 40 ft NEPHILIM found under Area-51 - Confirms Enoch and The Bible! // LtCol SC
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3367 views • March 06, 2022
LtCol SC describes a Giant Nephilim under the desert southwest. This is one of the Fallen Watchers which the book of Enoch is talking about!
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Professor Truth: [email protected]
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