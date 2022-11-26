11/26/22 ESS60, VITALITY & Internal ARMOR: Michael JACO & YAFTV! #SmallBizSaturday!

11/26/22: YAFTV joins Michael JACO & the C60 Evo team for an enlivening rant about the Rock Star molecule: ESS60! On Small Business Saturday, You Are Free TV thanks you enormously for your support!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!
You Are Free TV is teamed with a new sponsor, C60 Evo: for 5G Protection, DNA repair, healing inflammation, wellness-in-aging and more! ESS60 is the most powerful anti-oxidant know to humanity and C60 Evo produces the cleanest and purest ESS60 available for purchase today!
YAFTV offers 10% off for ALL Viewers- make sure to use the link and code below:
Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
Apply 10% off CODE: YAFTV
YAFTV gives a C60 Evo 15% off code to monthly supporters of the channel! Donate below and you will receive an email with the code!
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Happy Holidays Freedom Lovers! YAFTV is Thankful for your support this Holiday Season. YOU ARE FREE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.