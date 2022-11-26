Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11/26/22 ESS60, VITALITY & Internal ARMOR: Michael JACO & YAFTV! #SmallBizSaturday!
39 views
channel image
youarefreetv
Published Saturday |

11/26/22: YAFTV joins Michael JACO & the C60 Evo team for an enlivening rant about the Rock Star molecule: ESS60! On Small Business Saturday, You Are Free TV thanks you enormously for your support!

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!

You Are Free TV is teamed with a new sponsor, C60 Evo: for 5G Protection, DNA repair, healing inflammation, wellness-in-aging and more! ESS60 is the most powerful anti-oxidant know to humanity and C60 Evo produces the cleanest and purest ESS60 available for purchase today!

YAFTV offers 10% off for ALL Viewers- make sure to use the link and code below:

Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

Apply 10% off CODE: YAFTV

YAFTV gives a C60 Evo 15% off code to monthly supporters of the channel! Donate below and you will receive an email with the code!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Happy Holidays Freedom Lovers! YAFTV is Thankful for your support this Holiday Season. YOU ARE FREE



Keywords
healthnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket