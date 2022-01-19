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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/19/22 Mineral Deficiencies
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24 views • January 19, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/19/22 Mineral Deficiencies
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing how the advent of electricity resulted in mineral deficiencies. Stating prior to this people heated and cooked with wood. Then putting the wood ash in their gardens. The plants sucked up the minerals and people ate the food and got minerals through their diets. Also outlining the current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of avocado oil. Advocating cooking with avocado oil. Avocado oil has a high fat content in monounsaturated fat is known for reducing high blood cholesterol. Monounsaturated oil also known as oleic acid that fight inflammation and promotes heart health.
Callers
Aurelio is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure having trouble controlling his A1c levels.
Neil has questions regarding ankylosing spondylitis.
Lou asks about nasal polyps how to treat them and how did he get them.
Sherry has allergies, chronic sinus infections and recently tested positive for COVID 19.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing how the advent of electricity resulted in mineral deficiencies. Stating prior to this people heated and cooked with wood. Then putting the wood ash in their gardens. The plants sucked up the minerals and people ate the food and got minerals through their diets. Also outlining the current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of avocado oil. Advocating cooking with avocado oil. Avocado oil has a high fat content in monounsaturated fat is known for reducing high blood cholesterol. Monounsaturated oil also known as oleic acid that fight inflammation and promotes heart health.
Callers
Aurelio is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure having trouble controlling his A1c levels.
Neil has questions regarding ankylosing spondylitis.
Lou asks about nasal polyps how to treat them and how did he get them.
Sherry has allergies, chronic sinus infections and recently tested positive for COVID 19.
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