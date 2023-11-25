NIGHT SHADOWS 11242023 -- The Lord Told us the Gates of Hell Would Not Prevail!!

2024 is now rapidly approaching, more and more UFO and odd creature sightings as the portals/gates open up but the Lord told us the gates of hell would not prevail - however the time when Christians must use their authority over enemy spirits is now upon us. Albert Pike and his WW3 prophecies appear to be working as planned, America is ripe for a major false flag event or internal attack now, but of course the timing is up to the Lord, so we wait and watch. Earth changes abound, volcanic activity is increasing the world over as the super-powers play their game of chess not realizing the fate that awaits them and so it goes...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/