TRUTH, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Season 2, Episode 7

In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviews journalist and The Defender contributor Jeremy Hammond. The two focused on what has become a hotly debated issue in communities around the globe since the onset of the COVID crisis: mask wearing.



Among the questions discussed:



- What does the science have to say about the effectiveness of masks?

- Can wearing masks have ill health effects?

- Should children be required to wear masks?

- What are the larger consequences of wearing masks?

- What impact does the media have on how people perceive mask orders?



(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)