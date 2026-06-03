Episode 549 Jun 3 2026 Trump Teams Up With Bill Gates to Fight Ebola

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump & Bill Gates team up in the fight against Ebola.
Are ya'll ready for this? Are you ready to see how deep the
deception and collaperation goes in this? Brace yourself.
Yesterday, we talked about a possible mandated Ebola vaccine
and lose of constitutional rights, and today we learn that the US
is partnering with Bill Gates on the Glabal response to Ebola.
You NEED to see this! Ilove ya'll. Keep serving Jesus.
Love TL
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-re-engage-with-gavi-vaccine-alliance-amid-ebola-outbreak-rubio-says-2026-06-02/
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/02/us/politics/rubio-kennedy-vaccines-gavi.html
https://www.investing.com/news/world-news/us-to-reengage-with-gavi-vaccine-alliance-amid-ebola-outbreak-rubio-says-4722459
https://kffhealthnews.org/morning-breakout/outbreaks-4/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw_9kVY02g0
https://www.gavi.org/governance/gavi-board/members
https://modernity.news/2025/07/04/gates-vaccine-cartel-raises-9-billion-to-inject-500-million-children-gavi-6-0/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=222822012209977
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/collaboration-will-be-key-inrace-vaccine-controlrare-ebola-strain
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2611181/rubio-says-us-to-re-engage-with-gavi?amp=1
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=901649362142080
https://www.citizen.org/article/meet-susie-wiles-controversial-corporate-lobbying-clients/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SHiwp-5T00
________________________________________
Contact and support Information
$CASH APP$ link:
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
Support via MAIL:
Terri Lynn
PO BOX 62
Forest Hill, La 71430
Email: [email protected]
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/
RUMBLE Channel
https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm
YouTube
HardNewsTv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg
website