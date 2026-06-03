Episode 549 Jun 3 2026 Trump Teams Up With Bill Gates to Fight Ebola

Trump & Bill Gates team up in the fight against Ebola.

Are ya'll ready for this? Are you ready to see how deep the

deception and collaperation goes in this? Brace yourself.

Yesterday, we talked about a possible mandated Ebola vaccine

and lose of constitutional rights, and today we learn that the US

is partnering with Bill Gates on the Glabal response to Ebola.

You NEED to see this! Ilove ya'll. Keep serving Jesus.

Love TL





https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-re-engage-with-gavi-vaccine-alliance-amid-ebola-outbreak-rubio-says-2026-06-02/





https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/02/us/politics/rubio-kennedy-vaccines-gavi.html





https://www.investing.com/news/world-news/us-to-reengage-with-gavi-vaccine-alliance-amid-ebola-outbreak-rubio-says-4722459





https://kffhealthnews.org/morning-breakout/outbreaks-4/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw_9kVY02g0





https://www.gavi.org/governance/gavi-board/members





https://modernity.news/2025/07/04/gates-vaccine-cartel-raises-9-billion-to-inject-500-million-children-gavi-6-0/





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=222822012209977





https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/collaboration-will-be-key-inrace-vaccine-controlrare-ebola-strain





https://tribune.com.pk/story/2611181/rubio-says-us-to-re-engage-with-gavi?amp=1





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=901649362142080





https://www.citizen.org/article/meet-susie-wiles-controversial-corporate-lobbying-clients/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SHiwp-5T00





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