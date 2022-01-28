Will You Be Counted Worthy to Escape What is to Come? (1-7-2021)

Anyone who realizes the lateness of the end times we are living in wonders what is coming and how much of it they will be here for. Can you endure? Is there a way to not be here for it?There is. But you must be counted worthy. Who is counted worthy to escape?When I was in worship last week, I asked the Lord who will be left behind and how can we not be part of that group. He answered in three words. Three simple words about what will make us worthy to escape the horror show that is coming to the earth.Will you be among those who escape, or those who are left behind?Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at: