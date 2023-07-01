Before/After: Started testosterone at 12, at 19 she wets her pants and is going through menopause

Jim Crenshaw





July 1, 2023





Trying to detransition. Not so easy it would seem. These queer pedophile child raping bastards are destroying the lives of children. All responsible need to hanged. Testosterone. Maybe that is why so many of these mentally ill sodomites are so angry?🦄 Stop chasing those Unicorns.





She says a "teen" should not have to go through menopause. Really? A pre teen should not have to go through "transitioning"...she/it does not get it.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSUt3yKHFTzE/