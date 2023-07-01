Create New Account
Before/After: Started testosterone at 12, at 19 she wets her pants and is going through menopause
Published 18 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


July 1, 2023


Trying to detransition. Not so easy it would seem. These queer pedophile child raping bastards are destroying the lives of children. All responsible need to hanged. Testosterone. Maybe that is why so many of these mentally ill sodomites are so angry?🦄 Stop chasing those Unicorns.


She says a "teen" should not have to go through menopause. Really? A pre teen should not have to go through "transitioning"...she/it does not get it.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSUt3yKHFTzE/

childrentransgendertestosteronetransmenopausejim crenshawdetransitionurine leakage

