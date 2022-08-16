BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Aug 14, "Ukraine nuclear, Trump Warrant, IRS 1st hr.
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
175 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • August 16, 2022

Truth vs. NEW$ INC 1st hr.  (14 August 2022) James Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

  We are baaack to Brighteon!!
With Ukraine shelling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Moscow is warning of the potential for a nuclear catastrophe/holocaust rivaling if not exceeding Chernobyl.
This appears to be the attempt to create an event to blame on Russia, where the Russians are taking out the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an alarming rate.
Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed the warrant against Trump, which is exceedingly vague and does not appear to take into account that the President is the ultimate declassifier, that Trump had a standing order than any docs he took home were automatically declassified, and that Biden seems to have reclassified documents that implicate the FBI in Russia-gate, which may be what this is all about.
The Democrats are desperate to deny Trump the ability to run again.
The FEDs seem to have abused their authority and the effect has been to galvanize public support for Trump against the FBI and the DOJ--which is not what they were anticipating.
Warrant was issued on Friday the 5th but only executed on Monday, the 8th, suggesting any sense of urgency was feigned rather than real.
MTGreene just introduced articles of impeachment against AG Merrick Garland for what appears to be an illegitimate political stunt, for which I applaud her.

Keywords
current eventsliestruthirsdonald trumpukrainenuclearcatastrophepolitcssearch warrant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy