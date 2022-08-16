TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Aug 14, "Ukraine nuclear, Trump Warrant, IRS 1st hr.

Truth vs. NEW$ INC 1st hr. (14 August 2022) James Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

We are baaack to Brighteon!!

With Ukraine shelling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Moscow is warning of the potential for a nuclear catastrophe/holocaust rivaling if not exceeding Chernobyl.

This appears to be the attempt to create an event to blame on Russia, where the Russians are taking out the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an alarming rate.

Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed the warrant against Trump, which is exceedingly vague and does not appear to take into account that the President is the ultimate declassifier, that Trump had a standing order than any docs he took home were automatically declassified, and that Biden seems to have reclassified documents that implicate the FBI in Russia-gate, which may be what this is all about.

The Democrats are desperate to deny Trump the ability to run again.

The FEDs seem to have abused their authority and the effect has been to galvanize public support for Trump against the FBI and the DOJ--which is not what they were anticipating.

Warrant was issued on Friday the 5th but only executed on Monday, the 8th, suggesting any sense of urgency was feigned rather than real.

MTGreene just introduced articles of impeachment against AG Merrick Garland for what appears to be an illegitimate political stunt, for which I applaud her.