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The David Knight Show (13Feb20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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71 views • February 13, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:13:58 Military Times reports Joint Chiefs & Sec Def have issued an executive order for military to prep for “isolation, quarantine, restriction of movement and community based intervention”

— 00:19:19 Cruise ship refused port by 5 different countries because it was in Hong Kong for 1 day (no one has coronavirus) returns home after 2 weeks and other fear mongering that’s petered out

— 00:34:51 CDC powerless to stop a pandemic.  In will likely make things worse as FEMA does

— 00:41:50 “Reported” cases of coronavirus explode after China says call it coronavirus without a test or even if the test is negative

— 01:04:49 jump on board with UN climate change demand to plant a TRILLION TREES even though public doesn’t believe it’s a problem…carbon, carbon, carbon, blah, blah, blah

— 01:17:06 “Moderate Democrats” Klobuchar calls for gun confiscation, Biden calls for military to be used against gunners

— 01:23:41 If Biden thinks he can conquer Americans, he should pay attention to Rand Paul’s hearing on the US failure in Afghanistan

— 01:37:42 More radical Democrat proposals

— 01:46:06 Another juror in Roger Stone trial speaks out as Roger himself is still gagged.  She was a political operative who had tweeted against Roger before being picked as the judge stacked the jury

— 01:55:21 Democrats pivot to impeachment again, trying to use Roger Stone again

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Keywords
politicscdcmilitarygunroger stoneradiodavid knightthe david knight showbidenfemaafghanistanquarantinecoronavirustomeka hart
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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