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International Data Sharing: Connecting You To Local, State & Fed Gov & The UN
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50 views • June 02, 2022
Many people think that data sharing is no big deal. They share their data freely in texts, on social media and at virtually every turn when they install an app on their phone. But your data can not only be used to track and trace you, as well as advertise to you, but our own government has said it has used simple meta data to kill people. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this Rotten to the Core episode to show you who is involved in this lawlessness and what their agenda is in trafficking your data.
See more here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/international-data-sharing-connecting-you-to-local-state-fed-gov-the-un-video/
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See more here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/international-data-sharing-connecting-you-to-local-state-fed-gov-the-un-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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