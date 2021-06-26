Who watches the Watchers?!

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31 views • June 26, 2021
Bill C10 Passes in Canadian Parliament and the NDP and Le Bloc are the clowns to Thank for that. Censorship is on the Horizon.
#StopBillC10,#NoToC10,#CallEllection
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Sources:
From Michael Geist: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2020/11/the-governments-internet-regulation-bill-why-bill-c-10-will-mean-a-crtc-approved-netflix-service-reduced-consumer-choice-and-less-investment-in-canadian-culture/
Is C10 Unconstitutional???: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2021/03/is-bill-c-10-unconstitutional/
From National Post: https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/liberals-pass-bill-to-regulate-social-media-streaming
From Brian Lilley at The Toronto Sun : https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-as-country-slumbers-liberals-pass-c-10
* THIS ARTICLE is an UPDATE* LIBERALS just introduced Another "Hate" Speech Bill: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/liberals-to-introduce-new-hate-speech-bill-possibly-bringing-back-controversial-section-13/ar-AALkrYf?ocid=msedgntp
Military's Misconduct Investigations by Gregory Link ( Ombudsman): https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/john-ivison-military-ombudsman-has-no-confidence-in-sajjan-and-the-government-shouldn-t-either/ar-AALk5To?ocid=msedgntp
More from Gregory Link: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/this-cannot-persist-military-ombudsman-blasts-vested-political-interests-impeding-office/ar-AALjsYg?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
From Greg Wycliffe: https://youtu.be/gHky3ePEFNE
You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#StopBillC10,#NoToC10,#CallEllection
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Sources:
From Michael Geist: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2020/11/the-governments-internet-regulation-bill-why-bill-c-10-will-mean-a-crtc-approved-netflix-service-reduced-consumer-choice-and-less-investment-in-canadian-culture/
Is C10 Unconstitutional???: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2021/03/is-bill-c-10-unconstitutional/
From National Post: https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/liberals-pass-bill-to-regulate-social-media-streaming
From Brian Lilley at The Toronto Sun : https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-as-country-slumbers-liberals-pass-c-10
* THIS ARTICLE is an UPDATE* LIBERALS just introduced Another "Hate" Speech Bill: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/liberals-to-introduce-new-hate-speech-bill-possibly-bringing-back-controversial-section-13/ar-AALkrYf?ocid=msedgntp
Military's Misconduct Investigations by Gregory Link ( Ombudsman): https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/john-ivison-military-ombudsman-has-no-confidence-in-sajjan-and-the-government-shouldn-t-either/ar-AALk5To?ocid=msedgntp
More from Gregory Link: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/this-cannot-persist-military-ombudsman-blasts-vested-political-interests-impeding-office/ar-AALjsYg?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
From Greg Wycliffe: https://youtu.be/gHky3ePEFNE
You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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