Ego vs Soul, in pieces or whole!

If life were a game of Rock Paper Scissors, your soul would always break through the ego, and love would always light up the darkness!!

The power of diving into the depths of your soul and discovering your truth aligns your chakras creating high energy that is efficiently renewable whereas living life for the ego creates high energy in the form of survival! One will get you to where you are going but you will pay a great price for it, the other will get you to where you are going with love and excitement the whole way there!!!

Also know that only the ego will say it ain’t so!!

Learn to love yourself as your body tells you too, that’s alignment!! Much Love!!