Joe Rogan: "When I tell people... that 12,000 people this year were arrested in Britain for posting things on social media, their jaw drops."
"You have to pay attention because this kind of sh*t is contagious... It can become a real fu**ing problem."
"Then you have full-on military dictatorship in England, because that's what it always leads to it. It 100% leads to military dictatorship."
