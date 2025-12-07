Joe Rogan: "When I tell people... that 12,000 people this year were arrested in Britain for posting things on social media, their jaw drops."





"You have to pay attention because this kind of sh*t is contagious... It can become a real fu**ing problem."





"Then you have full-on military dictatorship in England, because that's what it always leads to it. It 100% leads to military dictatorship."





For more content like this, subscribe to @HATSTRUTH 🎩