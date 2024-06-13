BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Larry Worthen—Medical Professionals Need Conscience Protection!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
10 months ago

June 13, 2024: My guest this week is Larry Worthen, Executive Director of CMDA (Christian Medical and Dental Association of Canada). We discuss the CMDA’s recent National Conference and its theme, “In God’s Image.” And we discuss the ongoing challenge of establishing conscience protection for doctors and other medical professionals in provinces across the country. At this time, only Manitoba has legislation protecting doctors from being forced to perform operations to which they have deep conscientious objections: euthanasia, abortion, gender-transition surgeries.

Visit CMDA’s website at: https://cmdacanada.org/conference/

Read my 2016 press release calling on the federal government to establish conscience protection, Good Doctors vs. Bad Laws: https://www.chp.ca/news/good-doctors-vs.-bad-laws-chp-canada-calls-for-conscience-protection-for-he?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=VideoPlatform&utm_campaign=CHPTalksJune132024

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

suicidechristianlifemedicallegislationinjectionsdoctorschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylordentaleuthanasiaconsciencedutyassisted suicidenursesmaidcdnpolichpcanadachp talkslarry worthenpalliativecollege of physicians and surgeonscmdachristian medicaland dental association
