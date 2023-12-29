Torta Noci e Cioccolato by Luca di Canal 104 Plus 29 Dicembre 2023

RICETTA:
160 gr zucchero di canna integrale
n° 2 uova intere
n° 4 tuorli
120 gr olio di oliva extravergine (oppure 150 gr di burro)
70 gr farina tipo 1
85 gr farina di mais
100 gr polvere di mandorle
20 gr fecola patate
100 gr di noci a pezzi
50 gr cioccolato fondente 70%
Cuocere in forno a 185° per circa 30 minuti
