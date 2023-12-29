Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Torta Noci e Cioccolato by Luca di Canal 104 Plus 29 Dicembre 2023
channel image
Dino Tinelli
169 Subscribers
40 views
Published 13 hours ago

RICETTA:

160 gr zucchero di canna integrale

n° 2 uova intere

n° 4 tuorli

120 gr olio di oliva extravergine (oppure 150 gr di burro)

70 gr farina tipo 1

85 gr farina di mais

100 gr polvere di mandorle

20 gr fecola patate

100 gr di noci a pezzi

50 gr cioccolato fondente 70%

Cuocere in forno a 185° per circa 30 minuti

Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html 



Keywords
lattesalutecibolatticinibenesseredolci

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket