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5G Radiation is being installed RIGHT NOW - Many Deaths Will Start to Happen and They will Blame it on Covid-19. It's TRUE
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79 views • February 24, 2020
5G Radiation is FCC's Unconstitutional Power Grab to get all their ducks set up for when they roll this out completely. It will affect your health in a major way - The 4G that we have now is more than enough to power cell phones etc, but they are telling people this 5G will speed up everything and make things better and more efficient - The questions should be...who will this be more efficient for? It will be used for weapons against us - namely directed energy, causing sickness, death, and other calamities.
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