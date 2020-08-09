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9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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139 views • September 09, 2020
Send this video to the department of defense please. Not joking.

Malheur.. of all the places in the world.. or a satellite parked above it.... what are the chances?! Who could be involved up in Malheur or UP ABOVE MALHEUR in space? smh facepalm

Best view of the beam seen in full HD 1080p at 11:34 or so. another good view at 13:20 or so... In a very strange turn of events, upon the upload and premiere of this video on youtube.. almost all shots of the beam are hard to see only on youtube (you can see just fine on twitch for instance). You literally cannot see the beam in the half video here on youtube that was seen live by my audience just fine over on twitch.

Nonetheless you can view pretty well in 1080p HD using a laptop , maybe turn down the lights and look close. The live links are provided for you to see on your own instead of having to watch this video.

High power microwave can show up on IR. So can high power IR lasers. Both could theoretically cause fires.

This is a real life example of something beaming from somewhere very strange (malheur or above it in space) to another location hundreds of miles away in California, beaming directly into a fire.

Here are screenshots of the beam https://www.facebook.com/dutchsinseof...

You can check the links yourself here in the description to see what I'm showing in the video. Google decided to edit my video or somehow the beam was edited out!!!! this is troubling.

Link here to see for yourself. https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Close up beam going to fire in California- https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Close up beam going to Malheur Oregon- https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Near Infrared view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

View the beam coming from / going to Malheur here:

https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
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environmentchemtrailsweather warfareclimatehurricanesdewgeo-engineeringtornadosfiresbunker fuelseismic activityseismic activity earthquakes
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