Northern Donbass Front Lines Moving

Amid the heavy battles, the Russian advance continues on the northern front lines of Donbass, while in the south the front has stabilized.

Russian troops are developing an offensive in the Kupyansk region. Assault units initiated battles and reached the village of Sinkovka. Street to street battles broke out in the village. To the north, Russian units are entrenched in Tavolzhanka and near Gryanikovka.

The advance of Russian forces was also reported in the Liman direction, where motorized units took control of several dominant heights in the area of Zhuravka.

They also advanced towards Seversk near Belogorovka.

In case of further success, Russian forces may soon begin the battle for the city of Seversk, which they are approaching from three directions. Army units are staging from the east and south-east, where the settlements of Spornoe and Zolotarevka are under their control. Wagner units are coming from the south.

The main fighting in this area is going on near Razdolovka and Vesele.

On February 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed control over the village of Nikolaevka, located south of Razdolovka. The head of Wagner announced the control of the village on February 2.

Wagner fighters continue storming the city of Bakhmut from several directions.

On February 6, a Ukrainian officer claimed that more than a third of the city is under the control of Russian forces.

According to him, Russian troops managed to break through some the Ukrainian defenses and advance both on the outskirts of Bakhmut and inside the city itself.

According to Russian sources, in the northern city districts, Wagner assault units managed to gain a foothold in the 1st Ushakov Lane and they continue to put pressure on the area of the Stupki station.

In the eastern districts of the city, Russian assault detachments have straightened the front along Selkorovskaya Street.

Street battles are ongoing in the south of Bakhmut, approaching the Budenovka district.

The Russian advance was reported on the Donetsk front lines. The Russian army has occupied a number of important positions along the southern outskirts of Maryinka. They gained a stronghold in the Agroresurs enterprise, advanced on the territory of the tire repair plant and are now encircling a Ukrainian grouping from the south.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT