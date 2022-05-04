© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Elon Musk Calls Out CNN Fake News And Wants Answers On Big Tech Censorship
Follow
2
Share
Report
221 views • May 04, 2022
The response from the American left to the Supreme Court leak has been very telling of where the liberal left Democrat party is. The “my body, my choice” crowd is back, forgetting about their forced mask and vaccines stance. The Black Lives Matter groups are back, forgetting they have killed millions of black babies. The very thing they are upset about, an abortion ban, does not even exist. Just totally insane. Owen Shroyer also covers the most recent attacks on Elon Musk coming from both the left and the right. Owen has an exclusive interview from a real estate agent in Florida who is breaking the story that refugees are getting $400 thousand in government funds to purchase houses, ripping the rug out from under American home buyers, including veterans.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.