America First - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump is still saying he wants to put America First... Chump is the ultimate globalist wannabe. Chump thought he could win a spot at the globalist table by winning the prez and then selling out America. Chump says "America first" but he is a conniving megalomaniacal super predator who thinks he could be king of the world. He found out the hard way that you can't "win" a spot at the globalist table. And you can't play prez again after stabbing your country and supporters in the back. The globalists don't want him an neither does America because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #americafirst #globalist #king #j6 #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.