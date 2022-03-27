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Mastercard and the UN join forces to bring you a credit card that locks you out once you've reached your World Government allotted carbon credit limit. Imagine voluntarily signing up for this.
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234 views • March 27, 2022
Mastercard and the UN join forces to bring you a credit card that locks you out once you've reached your World Government allotted carbon credit limit.
Imagine voluntarily signing up for this.
Almost everyone will.
Imagine voluntarily signing up for this.
Almost everyone will.
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