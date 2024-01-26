Underground Tunnels & Hybrids

Question. Everything.
* Tunnels leading underground are one of Earth’s greatest mysteries; and can be found all over the world, all throughout history.
* There seems to be more to them than trafficking.
* Whistleblower reports describe vast, ancient networks of underground bases, caves, laboratories, tunnels, rail systems and submarine ports — inhabited by non-human species.
* Who/what are they?
* What are they doing down there?
Reese Reports | 26 January 2024
