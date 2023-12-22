Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
Aug 21, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE
STARS SUKKOTING SOLSTICE!
MAN ENOUGH TO JOSEPH UP?
COLORADO & CALIFORNIA COURT CIVIL WAR!
SAINT NICHOLAS NOT SANTA SEX SLAVE SAVIOR!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42klbe-christ-mass-crowning-cultural-co-option-for-children.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.