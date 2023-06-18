Create New Account
Once human, now reptilian Katy Perry brags she sold her soul to satan. YAH SAYS "Can you not understand when Katy Perry says that the leanest meat...is cannibalism! Vampirism!" (mirrored)
Holiness Unto YAH
Published 20 hours ago |

this is a mirrored video

YAH SAYS in Amightywind Prophecy 150 exposing this pathetic reprobate Katy Perry
"Can you not understand when Katy Perry says that the leanest meat in Hollywood now to keep all of them thin is cannibalism! Vampirism!"

please check this video as well exposing Hellywood
Prophecy 153, 102 Excerpts - SHOCKING YAH & YAHUSHUA SPEAK About Soon Great Tribulation. Famines/Locusts/satanic Cannibalism/Hellywood/Giants Fall From Skies/Astounding FAITH/Miracle Manna! mirrored
https://www.brighteon.com/7b52df08-5ded-4e0c-9779-bf2a3c8ba6a6 

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory one world superchurch and The Mark of beast 666: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

The False Blue Beam Rapture mock Holy Rapture:

 https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 


See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

