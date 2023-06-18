Once human, now reptilian Katy Perry brags she sold her soul to satan. YAH SAYS "Can you not understand when Katy Perry says that the leanest meat...is cannibalism! Vampirism!" (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video
YAH SAYS in Amightywind Prophecy 150 exposing this pathetic reprobate Katy Perry
"Can you not understand when Katy Perry says that the leanest meat in Hollywood now to keep all of them thin is cannibalism! Vampirism!"
please check this video as well exposing Hellywood
Prophecy 153, 102 Excerpts - SHOCKING YAH & YAHUSHUA SPEAK About Soon Great Tribulation. Famines/Locusts/satanic Cannibalism/Hellywood/Giants Fall From Skies/Astounding FAITH/Miracle Manna! mirrored
https://www.brighteon.com/7b52df08-5ded-4e0c-9779-bf2a3c8ba6a6
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory one world superchurch and The Mark of beast 666:
https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture mock Holy Rapture:
https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:
https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
https://amightywind.com/home.html
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
