Supporting Fathers Through Community with Jonathan Lewis

Father's Day weekend is approaching in Canada (June 15th and 16th). This reality is that many men in our nation are facing challenges.





Many men and fathers are separated from their families or dealing with various difficulties. Fortunately, there are those who have a strong desire to help.





On this program, we are pleased to have Jonathan Lewis with us. Jonathan recently launched a non-profit called Father’s for Fathers. Jonathan seeks to assist men with the challenges they face by providing them with resources, direct support, and events.





This year, they are holding a “Father’s Day Walk” to encourage men to come together in solidarity, fasting, and prayer.





Please like, subscribe and share!





Thanks for joining us.





Doug Sharpe

Guest Host / Faytene and Friends





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#faytene #canada #fayteneandfriends #fathers #fathersday #jonathanlewis