BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Supporting Fathers Through Community with Jonathan Lewis
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 11 months ago

Father's Day weekend is approaching in Canada (June 15th and 16th). This reality is that many men in our nation are facing challenges.


Many men and fathers are separated from their families or dealing with various difficulties. Fortunately, there are those who have a strong desire to help.


On this program, we are pleased to have Jonathan Lewis with us. Jonathan recently launched a non-profit called Father’s for Fathers. Jonathan seeks to assist men with the challenges they face by providing them with resources, direct support, and events.


This year, they are holding a “Father’s Day Walk” to encourage men to come together in solidarity, fasting, and prayer.


Please like, subscribe and share!


Thanks for joining us.


Doug Sharpe

Guest Host / Faytene and Friends


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene



#faytene #canada #fayteneandfriends #fathers #fathersday #jonathanlewis

Keywords
canadafathersfaytenefathersdayfayteneandfriendsjonathanlewis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy