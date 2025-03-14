Why Do I Get Offended So Easily? (3 Biblical Steps to Become Untouchable)

Struggling with constant hurt or resentment? In this episode of Let’s Talk, Daniel E Collins reveals how to biblically resist offenses and guard your peace. Discover the 3 transformative steps rooted in Scripture: adjusting your focus to God’s purpose, reacting in radical love, and surrendering offenses to the Lord. Learn from David’s example of humility and unlock spiritual maturity that keeps you untouchable to life’s wounds. Whether you’re battling anger, unforgiveness, or recurring conflicts, this guide offers actionable wisdom to replace resentment with God’s peace.



📖 Key Topics:



How to shift your perspective from self to God’s Word (Psalm 119:165)



Why loving your enemies breaks the cycle of offense (Matthew 5:44)



Letting God handle justice instead of seeking revenge (Romans 12:19)



Practical steps like prayer journals, Scripture memorization, and mentorship



"Great peace have those who love Your law, and nothing shall offend them." – Psalm 119:165



