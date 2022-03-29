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New NEW WORLD ORDER Forming? - USA as Superpower, Criticism, as Unstable - RT 032922
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130 views • March 29, 2022
RT - Having been the number-one superpower for decades, US allies are now starting to doubt Washington’s overwhelming authority.
Nations from Asia, Africa and the Middle East point to the double standards of the West, seeming to care more about certain parts of the world while ignoring others.
Nations from Asia, Africa and the Middle East point to the double standards of the West, seeming to care more about certain parts of the world while ignoring others.
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