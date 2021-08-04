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So, What the Heck is a "Sanctuary" Anyway?
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10 views • August 04, 2021
A growing number of states and cities are claiming that they’re now a “sanctuary” on one issue or another. But since these are politicians making the claims, are they telling the truth? Learn what qualifies as a sanctuary and you’ll easily spot the liars.
Path to Liberty: August 4, 2021
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Path to Liberty: August 4, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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