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Satan's Message in Plain Sight: CNN, CBC and the NY Times Use the Shape of La Palma Island to Depict the Omicron Variant
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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200 views • December 04, 2021
To keep his evil conscience clear Satan has to inform Earthlings what he plans to do so he announces it in many subliminal ways before his evilness is shed upon mankind. Twice this week while editing videos on my computer and watching the news on the 'idiot box', as my dearly departed father called it, I first noticed CBC National News here in Canada use a New York Times image of what they called was the microscopic image of the new Omicron variant - which looked identical in shape to La Palma Island and then last night while watching CNN, I noticed that Sanjay Gupta - while in a discussion about the 'variant of concern' - used a 3D rotating image of the Omicron virus and it too looked like an image identical to La Palma Island. The mainstream media has stayed very quiet about the Cumbre Vieja Volcano that has been shooting lava 1,000 feet in the sky, plus streams of lava have been flowing down its mountainside since September 19th. Why are the mainstream media in Canada and the United States making up crazy Omicron flu images of the volcanic island which lives in conspiracy lore as the island which will snap in two and send a massive tsunami across the Atlantic Ocean striking America's east coast and flooding out New York City?



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