Situation Update, Mar 17. 2023 - Saving your financial world with Schiff and Celente

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0:00 Real Fake Money
25:05 Interview with Gerald Celente
54:50 Interview with Peter Schiff
- Failed fiat currencies of the world
- Rhodie becomes a dog balls billionaire
- Health Ranger shows ten TRILLION dollar bill from Zimbabwe
- The US dollar is headed for the trap heap of history
- Tha banksters are crooks, and the Fed is the cartel crime boss
- Full interview with Gerald Celente from Trends Journal
- Why America is still worth fighting for
- Full interview with Peter Schiff from EuroPac
- Why your MONEY is in danger even if the banks don't collapse
- Prepare for hyperinflation and endless bank bailouts
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