Situation Update, Mar 17. 2023 - Saving your financial world with Schiff and Celente

0:00 Real Fake Money

25:05 Interview with Gerald Celente

54:50 Interview with Peter Schiff





- Failed fiat currencies of the world

- Rhodie becomes a dog balls billionaire

- Health Ranger shows ten TRILLION dollar bill from Zimbabwe

- The US dollar is headed for the trap heap of history

- Tha banksters are crooks, and the Fed is the cartel crime boss

- Full interview with Gerald Celente from Trends Journal

- Why America is still worth fighting for

- Full interview with Peter Schiff from EuroPac

- Why your MONEY is in danger even if the banks don't collapse

- Prepare for hyperinflation and endless bank bailouts





