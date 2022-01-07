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MAAP REAL Interview with Candidate CD3 Jeff Zink with George Nemeh Jan 6th 2022
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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7 views • January 07, 2022
It's always a delight to interview this gentleman. It happened that he's also running for office Candidate CD 3 Jeff Zink. January 6th 2022 after LOOK AHEAD ARIZONA VIGIL EVENT AT THE STATE CAPITOL... We spoke with Jeff briefly, George Nemeh.
MAAP REAL Interview with Candidate CD3 Jeff Zink + Host George Nemeh. January 6th 2022 a year later after the infamous senseless accusations calling the protester's from last year insurrectionist, but yet no prisoner were criminally charged of such.
Even was a Vigil from LOOK AHEAD ARIZONA we attended as the media covering what's on the ground and we had the chance to speak with Mr. Jeff Zink.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + George Nemeh Copyrights 2022
Arizona number ! truth coverage news outlet.
At the end its very generous of Mr Zink always plugging MAAP REAL With great vibes and appreciation.. Well sir we appreciate you 2.
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arizonawashingtonjusticejanuarycapitollooking aheadarizona
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