© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAAP REAL Interview with Candidate CD3 Jeff Zink with George Nemeh Jan 6th 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • January 07, 2022
It's always a delight to interview this gentleman. It happened that he's also running for office Candidate CD 3 Jeff Zink. January 6th 2022 after LOOK AHEAD ARIZONA VIGIL EVENT AT THE STATE CAPITOL... We spoke with Jeff briefly, George Nemeh.
MAAP REAL Interview with Candidate CD3 Jeff Zink + Host George Nemeh. January 6th 2022 a year later after the infamous senseless accusations calling the protester's from last year insurrectionist, but yet no prisoner were criminally charged of such.
Even was a Vigil from LOOK AHEAD ARIZONA we attended as the media covering what's on the ground and we had the chance to speak with Mr. Jeff Zink.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + George Nemeh Copyrights 2022
Arizona number ! truth coverage news outlet.
At the end its very generous of Mr Zink always plugging MAAP REAL With great vibes and appreciation.. Well sir we appreciate you 2.
MAAP REAL Interview with Candidate CD3 Jeff Zink + Host George Nemeh. January 6th 2022 a year later after the infamous senseless accusations calling the protester's from last year insurrectionist, but yet no prisoner were criminally charged of such.
Even was a Vigil from LOOK AHEAD ARIZONA we attended as the media covering what's on the ground and we had the chance to speak with Mr. Jeff Zink.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + George Nemeh Copyrights 2022
Arizona number ! truth coverage news outlet.
At the end its very generous of Mr Zink always plugging MAAP REAL With great vibes and appreciation.. Well sir we appreciate you 2.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.