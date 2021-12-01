BIDEN EXPECTED TO LOCK DOWN TRAVELERS!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
According to the Washington Post, the Biden Administration is expected tomorrow to force ALL travelers to the US - Americans and foreigners alike - to take a Covid test within a day of travel AND to self-quarantine for seven days after arrival. Vaxxed and unvaxxed alike! Government internment of all arrivals? Are we becoming Australia? Also today, the Biden vax mandates continue to take severe body blows in the courts, with the government contractor mandate being overturned yesterday. Also...Cramer's mad rant - what's he on?