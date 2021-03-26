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You need to see this. Society is Changing
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108 views • March 26, 2021
Posted 25March2021 Rob Braxman Tech:
Society is changing. With the advent of centralized data on each person and permament records, certain expectations of human behavior will no longer apply. We will be judged according to a new set of rules that is based on a lifetime record. What started out to be a Credit Score will now be expanded to a social score and used in ways we cannot even imagine.
Let's analyze this. Let's see where we were, see where we are and see where we are headed. Archived record, Indexed records, Rat Race, Big Brother,
Society is changing. With the advent of centralized data on each person and permament records, certain expectations of human behavior will no longer apply. We will be judged according to a new set of rules that is based on a lifetime record. What started out to be a Credit Score will now be expanded to a social score and used in ways we cannot even imagine.
Let's analyze this. Let's see where we were, see where we are and see where we are headed. Archived record, Indexed records, Rat Race, Big Brother,
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