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Donald Trump Exposed Connections, Kabbalah NWO Christians Qanon Bitchute Reactions!!!! Livestreamed!
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199 views • December 27, 2021
livestream with Historian Scott from PTB joins us as we discuss and expose the puppets of the NWO and their deception!!!! shocking protests and NEW Vaccine damage evidence!!
We react to videos banned and censored from news exposing the hoax's!!!
We react to videos banned and censored from news exposing the hoax's!!!
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